Lincoln Parish announces its schedule and locations for COVID-19 drive-thru self testing

Lincoln Parish, La. (05/21/20)— Lincoln Parish has announced its schedule and locations for COVID-19 drive-thru self testing.

In order to be eligible you must be a Louisiana resident, at least 18 years old, with a valid Louisiana driver’s license or ID card.

Any member of the general public will be eligible for self-testing as long as they meet the above requirements.

This includes individuals that are considered at risk, 65 years old, hypertension, diabetic, and anyone that is experiencing symptoms, such as elevated temperature, dry cough, etc.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles and will conduct a self-test.

Each test site will have a mobile test unit manned by personnel with the Louisiana National Guard.

Each site initially will only have the ability to conduct up to fifty (50) tests each day. If additional test kits become available, additional testing will be considered.

Times will be from 8 A.M. to 11 A.M. on the dates and locations listed below:

Tuesday, May 26 — Choudrant High School

Wednesday, May 27 — GSU Performing Arts

Thursday, May 28 — Simsboro High School

Friday, May 29 — Dubach School

Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 5 — Ruston Sports Complex

For any questions or additional information, please call 211.

