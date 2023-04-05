KTVE - myarklamiss.com
HouseFire
by: Alexandra Noel
Posted: Apr 5, 2023 / 09:19 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 5, 2023 / 09:19 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This afternoon the Monroe Fire Department had crews that responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Bienville Drive. The preliminary probable cause of the fire is a lightning strike.
This is a developing story.
