LifeShare Blood Center to host blood drive to help local juvenile’s treatment at St. Jude’s

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — LifeShare will host a Blood Drive Fundraiser for Noah Klink on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Liard Weems Center on ULM’s campus. The blood drive will take place from 11 AM to 3 PM. LifeShare has agreed to contribute $15 for every blood donor to the family of Noah Klink as they battle against an aggressive and rare form of liver cancer at St. Jude Hospital.

A t-shirt drive will also be held during the blood drive. The t-shirts will be $20 per shirt cash only with all of the proceeds going to Noah and his family.

