Lieutenant Govt’ Billy Nungesser and Louisiana State Parks officially re-opened the cabins at Jimmie Davis state in Jackson parish.

Chatman, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

Lieutenant Billy Nungesser, Louisiana State Parks and elected officials today officially re-opened the cabins at Jimmie Davis state in Jackson parish.

In 2018 it was damage by a hail storm, In 2019 there were also impacted by a tornado and following in 2020 Hurricane Laura also hit the state park.

In total the tornado and Hurricane damaged 38 of the 48 structures at Jimmie Davis state park.

By September 2019, four cabins were repaired and able to open in January of 2020 with work still underway on the remaining cabins and lodges.

Lieutenant Billy Nungesser Shared words saying that The staff here are the ones who should be recognized and are the reasons for getting this park back together at 100%