MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 21, 2022, to July 24, 2022, Discover Monroe-West Monroe and the East Ouachita Recreation District will host the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series at the Ouachita Sportsplex. Divisions include 6U T-ball, 6U Coach Pitch, 7U Coach Pitch, and 11U.

Teams from Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi will compete for the championship. A total of 57 teams will compete over the divisions.

We are looking forward to a great week. This championship will bring teams from across the south to Monroe and we can’t wait to show them our community. Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales

Admissions are $10 per day. For more information, contact Scott Bruscato at 318-387-5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org.