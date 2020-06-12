Leland Water System issues partial boil advisory

Catahoula Parish, La. (06/12/20)— The Leland Water System in Catahoula Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

Doughty Road

Leland Loop

On Highway 8 from Leland to Harrisonburg Bridge

On Highway 913 from Leland to the intersection of Highway 914 at Pine Hill Church

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded by Leland Water System.

