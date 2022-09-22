MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana Delta Community College and the University of Louisiana Monroe have joined together in signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the name of higher education.

We are singing a Memorandum of Understanding with ULM that will allow us to work together more closely than ever before where students can seamlessly go between institutions. Randall Esters- Chancellor, Louisiana Delta Community College.

This agreement will establish and mark a historical partnership for both institutions that will serve students efficiently and comprehensively. The partnership will also promote activities in the following areas such as partnering in advancing key professional careers in the region in education, nursing, and unmanned vehicles.

Its really all about student success and student opportunity. We share a common vision and a common mission that is meeting students where they are and helping them to find where they would like to be and getting them on the right pathway. Dr. Ron Berry- President, University of Louisiana Monroe.

LDCC and ULM will collaborate on a Bachelors of Applied Sciences designed and promoted by both schools, supported by joint advising, tuition planning, and exchange plans. The agreement is established for a period of five years, effective on the date of its signing.