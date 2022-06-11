WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- There’s fish to be caught and money to be awarded at the thirty first annual big bass fishing tournament … however … these fishermen are also out here to support a great cause.

This morning over 6 hundred fishermen took to Lazarre park on the banks of the Ouachita river hoping to hook the biggest catch. The big bass river tournament offers weigh ins every hour with the top ten taking part in a prize pool of 3 thousand dollars but for everyone in attendance there’s more than just prize money to think about. All proceeds from the event are being donated to the Ronald McDonald house charity.

“The mission statement of the Ronald McDonald house is to provide a home away from home for families that have children in the hospital. this is the signature fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald house and the money goes back into the house and we’re in partnership right now with the Saint Francis Medical Center and so we’re building a brand spanking new house inside the hospital”, said Georgia Street, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.

If you are interested in donating to the Ronald McDonald House they say you can send a check to their office or call to learn more.