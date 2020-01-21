Lawsuit filed to protect turtles in Mississippi, Louisiana

This undated photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity shows a Pascagoula map turtle. Two environmental groups have sued the Trump administration, saying it has failed to protect map turtles found in Mississippi and Louisiana under the Endangered Species Act. (Grover Brown/Center for Biological Diversity via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Two environmental groups have sued the Trump administration, saying it has failed to protect two species of turtles found in Mississippi and Louisiana under the Endangered Species Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity and New Orleans-based Healthy Gulf want endangered or threatened status for the Pearl River map turtle and the Pascagoula map turtle.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says both are endangered.

The U.S. Justice Department says it’s reviewing the suit.

Map turtles are also called sawbacks because their shells have a central ridge that sometimes develops saw-like points.

