FARMERVILLE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Authorities say the boater came to the area in order to scout for ducks. The boater’s family notified authorities after being unable to get in contact with the boater. Authorities say a search began last night and conclude once the boater’s boat and body were found. Department of wildlife and fisheries lieutenant Lane Kincaid says authorities and members of the boater’s family searched long and hard to find the boater.
Lane Kincaid, “He went out to scout for ducks and ended up not coming back in time. Search teams from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office, the Union parish sheriff’s office, family, as well as the department of Wildlife and Fisheries Law & Enforcement division searched from yesterday evening, all through the night, until the boat was located and then the body was located later.”
Law enforcement locates the body of an overdue boater
