*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty*

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, shortly after 10 PM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of North 21st Street. Upon arrival, officers located Milton Smith who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the groin area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where Smith died from his injuries. During the investigation, detectives discovered that a domestic incident took place outside of the residence prior to the shooting.

According to authorities, they identified the alleged suspect as Rufus Sellers. Sellers is wanted for Second-Degree Murder.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Sellers, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.