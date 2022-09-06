LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, just prior to 11 PM, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 400 block of LA 460 in the Whitehall Community. According to deputies, the shooting claimed the life of 45-year-old Stacy Shaw of Trout, La.

Deputies detained the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Samuel Fowler, and he was held a the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail. On September 4, 2022, deputies met with the District Attorney and it was determined that the findings of the investigation would be presented to a Grand Jury at a later date.

Fowler was then released without charges, pending the outcome of the Grand Jury hearing. According to authorities, the investigation remains ongoing.