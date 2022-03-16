LAKE PROVIDENCE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Lake Providence residents now have a new option for affordable housing. The manager of the property says, the new housing option will have a positive impact on the community.



Ronata Johnson,” Well housing has been such a big problem in Lake Providence and this establishment has brought great things to the citizens here in our community.”



The Lakeshore Family Homes is a new low-income housing tax community. Property manager Ronata Johnsons says the housing is equipped for families both large and small.



Ronata Johnson, “My one bedrooms are 550, two bedrooms are 650, three bedroom is also 650, and four bedroom is 750.”

The total cost of development for the housing complex was ten million dollars , and although residents are moving in Ronata says more is in store for the property.



Ronata,”We are still under construction and the best is yet to come.”



The property will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday March 21.