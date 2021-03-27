Lafayette Police: Owner offering $5,000 reward for return of lost dog

LAFAYETTE, La– A family is offering $5,000 to anyone who can return their missing dog named Zola.

Zola, a Yorkie, has on a collar with the contact information for the owner, police said.

Lafayette Police say the dog recently went missing from the Summer Wood Mobile Home Community on Kaliste Saloom Road.

A $5k reward is being offered for either the Zola’s safe return or any reliable information that leads to locating her.

Anyone with information or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact the owner at 337-298-0689.

You can also call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS

All callers will remain anonymous.