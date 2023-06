UPDATE, 6/13/23, 1:30 P.M.: Lafayette Police confirm that the death was an overdose.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a suspicious death in an apartment complex.

According to Lafayette Police, investigators are working to determine the cause of death at an apartment complex on the corner of Simcoe and Evangeline Thruway.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.