CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Church Point on Sunday night.

According to Church Point Police, the department received calls about gunshots heard Sunday night on N Broadway St. Further investigation found that the gunshots were due to a drive-by shooting where the shots fired were at a house containing 2 individuals. The vehicle used belonged to one of the victims in the house that the suspect was having issues with earlier in the evening. Approximately 6 shots were fired and some spent casings were recovered from the road.

Craig James Vallier, 34 of Lafayette is the suspect in the shooting and warrants have been issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault by drive by shooting and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information as to the location of the suspect is asked to contact the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.