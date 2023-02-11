RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team used a 22-point fourth quarter and a perfect night from the free throw line going 20-20. With the performance, Lady Techsters defeats Florida Atlantic at home Saturday afternoon, 68-56.

Gm 24 | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/01lwsjZHaQ — Lady Techsters (@LATechWBB) February 11, 2023

Inside The Numbers:

According to LaTechSports.com Keiunna Walker scored a game-high 22 to go along with six rebounds and a season-high six assists, drew three charges, and hit all 10 of her free throws. Anna Larr Roberson added 16 points for the second straight game with five rebounds.

LA Tech is now 9-0 when outrebounding opponents (32-30) and 10-0 when holding opponents under 60 points.



Lotte Sant added nine points on three three-pointers and grabbed three rebounds, while Brannon chipped in eight with two steals.

Player Standouts:

22 Points

10-10 FT

6 Rebounds

6 Assists

3 Charges Drawn



Have a day. pic.twitter.com/OViICoWbYE — Lady Techsters (@LATechWBB) February 11, 2023

Keiunna Walker became just the 11th player in program history, surpassing 1,800 career points.

Anna Larr passes Alisa Burras for No. 37 on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/VQTlg8QVrt — Lady Techsters (@LATechWBB) February 11, 2023

Anna Larr Roberson moved into No. 37 on the all-time scoring list, passing Alisa Burras, scoring 16 points.

Lotte Sant moved past Monica Maxwell for No. 7 on the all-time made threes list.

Next game, Louisiana Tech will hit the road next week, for its contest with North Texas on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Super Pit in Denton, Texas. The game can be seen on ESPN+.