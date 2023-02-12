RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Softball concluded its opening weekend series with Southeast Missouri after Sunday’s doubleheader by scores of 8-0 (6 inn.) and 6-1 in game two. This improved Techsters to a season starts at 3-0, achieving their 8th straight series win plus 15 consecutive wins at the Billy Bundrick Field.

Lady Techsters dominated on the mound plus solid offensive performances from different Techsters players. Junior Lauren Menzina ended the day by throwing four innings striking out two while surrendering just two hits. The freshman Mary Martinez takes over and she wrapped her day with two scoreless frames of one-hit ball in her Lady Techster debut.

According to LaTechSports.com, La Tech (3-0) now has won 15 consecutive games at The Billy, which is the fifth-longest home winning streak in the country, while its 3-0 start is the best since 2019. With the sweep, Tech won its eighth consecutive three-game series dating back to April 12, 2022.

Next game, the Lady Techsters look to continue its win column and improve to 4-0 when they travel to Hammond, La. to face Southeastern on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.