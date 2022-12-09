RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball fell in what was a hard-fought overtime loss 75-70 to Vanderbilt Thursday night in Ruston. Lady Techsters Anna Larr Roberson scored a season-high 23 points and 18 points from Keiuanna Walker.

With Thursday loss, Vanderbilt leads 2-1 in the series between the two teams. Last meeting between Techsters and Vandy, was March 20th, 2000, in Ruston. During the NCAA second round of the post season women’s basketball tournament.

The Lady Techsters won and tied the series at 1-1.

Watch the video above to see a play by play of the action on the court from Thursday, Dec 8th, 2022.

Next up: Louisiana Tech will host South Alabama inside the Thomas Assembly Center Monday, Dec 12th, tip off at 6 p.m.