WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lady Techsters host a Thursday night hoops when the Vanderbilt commodores comes to Ruston

The 6-2 Techsters are coming off the 70-59 win over Alcorn state, where Techsters survived a season-high 24 turnovers.

The final 11 points of the game came from the free throw line from keiunna walker and salma bates.

Vanderbilt looking to snap its three-game losing streak where their recent loss 66-54 against U-T Martin. Techsters are currently riding a regular-season non-conference winning streak of 18 games