WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lady Techsters host South Alabama as the ladies wrap up their 2022-23 non-conference play Monday night on Karl Malone Court.

Louisiana tech looks to recover from the overtime loss to Vanderbilt last Thursday, Techsters move to 7-3 for the fifth year in a row.

La Tech and South Alabama will meet for the first time in over 20 years Monday night for the 22nd all-time meeting between the Techsters and Jaguars.

According to Latechsports.com Techsters defense has been a strong suit this season, featuring a top-50 ranked scoring defense in the NCAA at 56.4 while holding opponents to .359 shooting, good for 50th in the NCAA.

Lady Techsters bench has produced in the early averaging 23.8 points per game. Coach Brooke speaks on how the team is growing its identity on the court.

“I think for us it’s continuing to find her identity as a group and who are we going to be defensively. Are we going to come out and punch and continue to punch? Are we going to come out and get a 9-10 point lead and then relax in. And honestly the inconsistency of that from some individuals in the inconsistency of our group. That is, it’s been a little frustrating and so that’s what I’d like to see us, grow up and grow more in, says Coach Stoehr.”

La Tech is a perfect 21-0 all-time and 11-0 in Ruston again South Alabama, including the last meeting in 2000-01. The two programs first met in 1991-92 season.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center.