WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lady Techsters returns to action on hardwood Thursday, Feb 9th. when they host Florida International Panthers. Inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone’s court.

La Tech looks to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls. Lady Techsters have dropped to the eighth seed in the conference USA standings

La Tech continues to be ranked second in the conference at 77.7 percent from the free throw line and 24th best in the country.

FIU’s 70 points per game this season out-paces the 60.5 points per contest, La Tech gives up

plus the Panthers have dropped more three-pointers than their opponents this

season.

During a press conference on Tuesday, head coach Brooke Stoehr talk’s about the team’s preparation for the upcoming contest

Lady Techsters have won four of the last five meetings with the panthers. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.