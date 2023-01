RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team concluded it’s two-game home stand after getting it’s 600 all-time wins in Ruston against the UAB Blazers. However, The Lady Techsters would drop its second contest during Saturday afternoon against the UTSA Roadrunners with the final 66-63 on Karl Malone Court inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Watch the video above for your sideline pass to the action.