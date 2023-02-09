RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball team returned back to action Thursday when they faced off against the Florida International University Panthers. La Tech ran the scoreboard up in the first half leading 37-19 before halftime, inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

La Tech would continue to hold the lead and defeat FIU 76-65 plus have won the five meeting between the Panthers.

Lady Techsters swings back into action Saturday, Feb. 11th against Florida Atlantic University.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center.