Ruston, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Happy days are back in the Thomas Assembly Center with the Louisiana Tech Women’s Basketball Lady Techsters getting back in the win column and breaking their nine-game losing streak and extended their 11-0 all time win streak against Alcorn State University Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Techsters shot 32% on field goals made for the game but shot 45% in the third quarter. They also got some help from their guard play with Autumn Smith making some key plays in the second and third quarters, and Jianna Morris had a hand in the win like the late deflection that forced an Alcorn turnover gave the team an extra possession in a one-point ball game.

Salma Bates and Anna Larr Roberson got going early in the first half, but Alcorn’s defense adjusted by making shots at the rim a lot harder, but they came up big in the second half as Bates would hit the go-ahead game winner to break the losing streak and seal the 49-47 victory.

After the win Bates talked about what it meant to help get the team back on the winning track.

“The momentum from Jianna just getting the stop gave us the energy to just be like we’re going to take this game and we’re going to win this game. I’ve been struggling the last few games, but I just stuck with it, and I kept shooting. I had confidence in myself, and Jianna got me the open shot and I took it,” said Bates. “I was just happy that we got the win.”

The Lady Techsters will be back playing at home in the Thomas Assembly Center on Monday against Cal Baptist at 6 p.m.