RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Final Scores

La Tech: 52

Houston Cougars: 63

The lady Techsters this was the 34th postseason national appears in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, last time they were in the tournament was in 2019.

The Lady Techsters finish the season 21 and 12 over all and 12 and three at home.