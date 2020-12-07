KTVE NBC 10 celebrates 65 years on the air

WEST MONROE, La. — KTVE first hit the airwaves on December 3, 1955 in El Dorado, Arkansas. Now, 65 years later, KTVE keeps bringing you local content from our West Monroe, Louisiana studio.

A lot of great people have worked here over the years. Click on the above video to see a loock back at the past with words from some our of colleagues today.

