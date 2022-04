WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD will begin our Virtual Easter Egg Contest on Friday, April 1, 2022, and end the contest on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Participants will have to go on myarklamiss.com and “find” the eggs to be able to win the contest.