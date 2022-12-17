WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University.

Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Grambling State University in 2020. While at Grambling, she had the honor of serving as the 2019- 2020 Miss Grambling State University.

Abby is from Monroe, La., and graduated from Northeast Baptist School in 2019. She began her journalism journey by interning at KTVE/KARD in West Monroe, Louisiana in the summer of 2022.