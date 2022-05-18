WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the KTVE/KARD family participated in the 4th annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive.
Viewers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to one of the four Mac’s Fresh Market locations in Ouachita Parish and one location in Caldwell Parish, La., or buy $6 pre-packaged bag at the stores. The four Mac’s Fresh Market locations are the following:
- 1530 Arkansas Road, West Monroe, La.
- 1065 Cheniere-Drew Road, West Monroe, La.
- 1427 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, La.
- 520 Lincoln Road, Monroe, La.
- 7105 Highway 165, Columbia, La.