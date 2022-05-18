WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the KTVE/KARD family participated in the 4th annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive.



Steven Pappas

Kyla Scott and Chris Demirdjian

Jarod Floyd











Hunter Elyse, Mya Hudgins, and Christina Jensen





Viewers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to one of the four Mac’s Fresh Market locations in Ouachita Parish and one location in Caldwell Parish, La., or buy $6 pre-packaged bag at the stores. The four Mac’s Fresh Market locations are the following: