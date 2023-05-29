WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — May 29, 2023, marks the celebration of Memorial Day. Today, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and served our country.
The KTVE/KARD family would like to wish everyone a Happy Memorial Day.
by: Aysha Decuir
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — May 29, 2023, marks the celebration of Memorial Day. Today, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and served our country.
The KTVE/KARD family would like to wish everyone a Happy Memorial Day.