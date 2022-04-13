WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE and KARD family is saying see you later to one of the best digital digital producers/reporters in the Ark-La-Miss, Jenn Hensley. Hensley was born and raised in Monroe, Louisiana.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Speech/Theatre and Master’s Degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Hensley loves serving her community by sharing the news of the day.

She has been a journalist for nearly 10 years and started as a camera operator, quickly rising through the ranks. She also developed skills to lend her time to any position in a newsroom.

Hensley has accepted a position as a News Producer at WDAF Fox 4 in Kansas City, Mo. We are saddened to see her go, but we wish her good luck knowing that our loss is WDAF’s gain.

Jenn, we wish you well and thank you for all that you’ve done.