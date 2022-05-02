OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 2, 2022, KTVE/KARD will partner with The Wellspring, United Way, and Mac’s Fresh Market start our Fourth Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive. Viewers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to one of the four Mac’s Fresh Market locations in Ouachita Parish, or buy $6 pre-packaged bag at the stores.

The four Mac’s Fresh Market locations are the following: