MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 21, 2022, around 2:57 AM, the Lenard family were notified that three of their dogs were stolen from their property. After establishing a $5,000 reward for the dogs, the dogs were returned to the family on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

