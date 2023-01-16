WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dr. King was an American Baptist minister and activist who was one of the most notable leaders during the civil rights movement.

With his nonviolent approach, Dr. King led marches to uplift civil rights such as labor rights, desegregation, and the right to vote. During his leadership, Dr. King was over the Montgomery bus boycott from 1955 to 1956, the Albany movement in 1961, the Birmingham campaign in 1963, the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, and many more.

The late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is shown in this undated file photo. The Martin Luther King Jr. birthday holiday is celebrated this year on Monday, Jan. 19, 1998, although the actual anniversary of his birthday is Jan. 15. (AP Photo)

**ADVANCE FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 4–FILE** The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is seen in this undated file photo. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis. (AP Photo/file)

Martin Luther King, Jr. and his civil rights marchers head for Montgomery, the state’s capitol, March 21, 1965 during a five day, 50 mile walk to protest voting laws. Soldiers were called out by President Johnson to protect the marchers. (AP Photo)

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is pictured in an undated portrait. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

Dr. King also gave memorable speeches during his career such as “I Have a Dream” in 1963, “Our God is Marching On” in 1965, and “I’ve been to the Mountaintop” in 1968. On April 4, 1968. Dr. King’s legacy continues to live on nearly 55 years after his assassination.