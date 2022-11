WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Whether it’s starting a business venture, making a positive impact in your life, or making a difference in the community, there are remarkable women who make an impact on a daily basis. The KTVE/KARD family will like to know the remarkable women who have greatly impacted your lives.

To nominate a remarkable woman, be sure to visit myarklamiss.com by clicking here. The last day to nominate a remarkable woman is December 16, 2022.