WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director.

We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to know she lives here and is committed to mentoring others while serving the people of the ArkLaMiss. Randy Stone, General Manager for KTVE/KARD

Chelsea is the right choice, best choice, and the only choice for the News Director position. Her leadership skills are unmatched to anyone I know. Rick Boone, former News Director for KTVE/KARD, now News Director at WHNT-TV

Williams graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication at Grambling State University. She is also an award-winning writer. You can watch her on KTVE/KARD’s weekly segment ArkLaMiss Most Wanted, alerting viewers of the area’s most dangerous criminals and occasional host for Louisiana Living. She was named Assistant News Director in early 2022 and was promoted to Interim News Director in July 2022.

If you would have asked me a year ago or even 5 years ago, where I think I’d be in my career right now, my answer wouldn’t have been the News Director at KTVE/KARD. My former News Director, Rick Boone saw something in me and without me knowing, he began preparing me for this leadership role. He and my General Manager Randy Stone displayed so much faith in me and my work, guided me, and gave me their full support. Honestly, after thinking about it, I realized I’d been preparing my whole life for this. The Ark-La-Miss is my home and has been for almost 35 years. It’s a special place and you’ll truly be able to see what matters to you also matters to us here at KTVE/KARD. I’ve been on the other side of the screen as a viewer for a long time in this region. It means everything to be the leader of a news source anchored right here with my family, friends, and so many people I’ve met over the years. Chelsea Monae Williams, News Director for KTVE/KARD

Williams is a native of Calhoun, Louisiana, and a mother of three. She will officially begin her duties as News Director on October 9, 2022.