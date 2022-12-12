WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE would like to congratulate the Oak Grove Tigers and OCS Eagles for winning state titles in their divisions. We know the journey was tough and we want to say congratulations on this accomplishment.
December 19 2022 09:18 pm
