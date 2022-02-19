WEST MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–The Krewe of Janus Parade recently rolled into town. Residents say that they are excited to not only watch, but also be a part of the festivities.



“I’m so excited to be a part of the float because I am Ms. Junior float the lee and it’s the first experience for me and I’m so excited.”

Arklamiss residents lined up for miles to enjoy the Krewe of Janus parade. The parade began on Natchitoches Street and concluded on Oliver Road. The parade included horses, bands, and Mardi gras beads being thrown left and right. Residents say that watching a parade with family and friends is always a great



Arklamiss resident,” I’m just enjoying time with friends and having a good time.”



Arklamiss resident, “I’m having fun with my friends and family.”



Arklamiss resident, “The beads the fun communicating with other people, and spending time with your friends and family it’s a good thing to do.”



The Krewe of Janus Parade is the second parade to appear in the Arklamiss this month.