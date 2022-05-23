WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 23, 2022, the Kiroli Elementary School was announced the winner of Drax’s Classroom of the Month for May. The award is due to the school making consistent progress on their academic and reading skills and working hard to achieve their goals.

The kids were so excited to be awarded Classroom of the Month and meet Ace the Warhawk. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been difficult for the students to catch up and this program helps to motivate them to do their best. It gives them somthing to work towards and makes them feel appreciated and recognized for their hard work. I’m sure meeting Ace and learning about ULM has sparked their interest in all that college has to offer. It gives them something to look forward to as they progress through school.

Rebecca Walker, Kiroli Elementary School Teacher