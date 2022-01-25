JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comedian Kevin Hart will perform in Jackson on Friday, February 18.
The show will be held at Thalia Mara Hall.
Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27.
Courtesy: Red Mountain Entertainment