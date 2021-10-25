Keep West Monroe Beautiful named Affiliate of the Year

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe is proud to announce that Keep West Monroe Beautiful received the Outstanding Affiliate Award from Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

The award was presented at the annual Keep Louisiana Beautiful “Everyday Hero Awards” on October 14 in Baton Rouge. Each year, Keep Louisiana Beautiful recognizes those individuals and organizations that go the extra mile to keep our communities clean, beautiful and litter free.

KWMB was completely re-envisioned under the direction of West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. In just three years, the affiliate has completed over 50 cleanup events, engaged over 2,000 volunteers and worked to raise funds and implement several beautification projects including the Blue Star Memorial Garden and the Pat Edmondson Legacy Project.

“We are extremely proud of the excellent work Keep West Monroe Beautiful is doing in our community,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell. “This organization does much more than pick up litter – they are engaging the public and making a true difference in our community when it comes to beautification, recycling and environmental education. The work they do is not just community development – it’s economic development. They are truly Taking West Monroe to the Next Level.”

In addition to receiving Outstanding Affiliate of the Year, Keep West Monroe Beautiful as well as Keep Ouachita Parish Beautiful both received the Circle of Excellence Award, which is awarded to Keep America Beautiful affiliates that meet certain benchmarks established by Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

“We are thankful for the partnership with KWMB,” said Aundi Brown, executive director of Ouachita Green. “This group of exceptional volunteers are passionate about making a difference in our community, and it shows in all we have accomplished in such a short time!”

For more information about Keep West Monroe or to get involved, visit their Facebook page or contact Ouachita Green.