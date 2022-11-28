MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, November 28, 2022, marks the start of week 3 of the Morehouse Chamber of Commerce’s “Keep the Cheer Here” event that is taking place from November 13, 2022, to December 14, 2022. The event encourages residents to submit a photo of the original receipt from a locally owned Morehouse Parish restaurant or retail business to director@bastroplacoc.org.

The email must also include the participant’s name, mailing address, and phone number with “Keep the Cheer Here” in the subject line. Each week, officials will draw two receipts to be reimbursed for the subtotal amount, up to $100.

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Chamber of Commerce

Winners will be contacted within 48 hours to claim the prize and the prize will be mailed in the form of a check made payable to the receipt submitter. Participants must be 18 years old to participate.