MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Drax announced its $3,000 donations to Keep Morehouse Beautiful for its “Fight the Blight” project as part of its commitment to supporting its surrounding communities. The “Fight the Blight” project enables demolitions of unsafe and vacant structures in Bastrop, La.’s main corridors to improve safety as well as enhance the area’s appearance.

We’re pleased to be able to donate to an organization like Keep Morehouse Beautiful which plays such a positive role in the community. The work they do is so important to improving our surroundings and benefits us all by making the local area a safer and more pleasant place to live and work. I hope this donation will support them in their efforts to help Morehouse unlock its potential. Matt White, Executive Vice President of Drax’s Pellet Operations

Photo courtesy of Drax

Keep Morehouse Beautiful completed more than 20 demolitions in the last 11 years, proving their beautification efforts make a real difference in the community.