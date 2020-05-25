Juvenile arrested in connection with several vehicle break-ins and thefts in Farmerville area

Union Parish, La. (05/25/20)— Union Parish sheriff’s investigators have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with a large number of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Farmerville area.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said Friday (May 22) that the male juvenile admitted to the numerous crimes that occurred in January and February.

“When he found out we knew his identity, he left the area for a while but we knew where he was at,” Gates said.

The sheriff said the suspect came in for an interview Thursday (May 21) and ended up confessing to many of the crimes.

According to Gates, more than 50 incidents were reported inside the Farmerville city limits.

Sheriff’s investigators charged the juvenile with 13 counts of vehicle burglary, eight counts of criminal trespassing, three counts of theft of firearms, and one count of theft.

Gates said the suspect was released to his parents’ custody.

