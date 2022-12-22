DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the stand; the deputy says Collins allegedly attempted to get in a vehicle to escape the scene.

According to reports, Collins could not get into the vehicle and allegedly began running west across four lanes of traffic on Highway 165 North. The deputy says he gave loud verbal warnings to stop running; however, Collins reportedly refused.

Collins was eventually caught and taken into custody without incident. The deputy says that Collins was advised of his rights, but the arrestee refused to tell if he understood them. According to reports, Collins allegedly told the deputy, “just take me to jail.”

Deputies recovered numerous miscellaneous fireworks. Reports say the fireworks were in a bed sheet outside the tent the arrestee initially ran from.

Collins was booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: