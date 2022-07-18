A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Monday, July 18, 2022, the State of Louisiana v. Richard Lee Gilbert case began. Authorities charged Gilbert with one count of Second Degree Murder for the September 2021 homicide of Clara Hardwell.

Originally court officials scheduled the trial for June 2022. However, Gilbert’s counsel filed a Motion for a Sanity Commission shortly before the trial date.

The District Attorney’s office opposed Gilbert’s motion, and officials held hearings June 13 and 14, 2022. Judge Scott Leehy presided over the motion. After hearing evidence, he ruled that Gilbert was competent to stand trial and denied the motion.

The defense counsel appealed the ruling.

The Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit reviewed the matter and affirmed Judge Leehy’s ruling that Gilbert was competent to proceed to trial. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, July 18, 2022.