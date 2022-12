JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, all Junction City Schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown. According to the Junction City school superintendent, the lockdown is due to suspicion of a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina, who is in the Junction City area.



The lockdown was cleared at 10:30 AM. Law enforcement is keeping an eye on the area.