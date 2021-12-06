Josh Duggar trial day 4: Duggar confessed to molesting children, says close family friend under oath

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the first morning of the second week of Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a close family friend that has known the Duggars since before Josh was born took the stand for the prosecution.
Fighting back tears, Bobye Holt testified about a 2003 conversation in which Duggar confessed to molesting multiple minor girls.
Sometimes pausing to gather herself to speak, Holt described in detail how Duggar had told both sets of parents about touching girls, some as much as ten years younger than him, in their “private areas,” under their “pantaloons and underwear.”
Before Holt took the stand, her husband, Jim Holt, was called. He detailed a conversation he was a part of in 2010 involving Duggar and another witness.
During that conversation, Duggar asked about how to install a Linux partition on a computer.
The prosecution rests, and the defense has begun calling their witnesses, beginning with an Arizona-based digital forensics expert.
Court broke for a short recess. This story is developing and will be updated.