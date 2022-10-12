Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Jonesville Police Officer, 25-year-old Nathan Davis, was arrested and charged on October 11, 2022, with Malfeasance in Office, two counts of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Pornography with a Juvenile. Davis was transported to the Catahoula Parish Jail.

Davis was placed under arrest while attending a police academy training in south Louisiana. As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.